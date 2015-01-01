|
Citation
Yu J, Dong D, Sumerlin TS, Goggins WB, Feng Q, Kim JH. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e855416.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
35530734
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: To counter the harms caused by alcohol use, the World Health Organization (WHO) outlined a series of evidence-based recommendations, including the highly cost-effective "Best Buys" recommendations. While many Western countries have been actively introducing alcohol harms reduction strategies, it is unclear whether these cost-effective policies would be publicly acceptable in Asian regions with traditionally low alcohol consumption. This study examines the public acceptability of WHO-recommended alcohol harms reduction strategies in an Asian city with few extant alcohol regulations.
Keywords
