Mathur A, Khadgir BA, Sharma O, Singh A, Sk HR, Srivastava CP. Indian J. Thorac. Cardiovasc. Surg. 2022; 38(3): 321-324.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12055-021-01291-1

35529009

PMC9023622

Embolisation of a projectile metallic body in the arterial system is not an unusual entity and has been reported off and on, in literature. We report the successful treatment and survival of a patient with thoracic injury, with a metallic projectile embolisation to the right common femoral artery and acute limb ischemia. Curiously, there was no identifiable entry point, on multiple imaging. The patient remained functionally independent, and without any complication on discharge.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s12055-021-01291-1.


Language: en

Embolisation without entry point; Foreign body embolisation; Missile embolisation; Peripheral vessel embolisation

