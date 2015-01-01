Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) are impact injuries to the teeth and surrounding hard and soft tissues. It can range from minor tooth fracture to extensive dentoalveolar damage. It affects not only the physiology and function but also the esthetics of the child. They have a high prevalence among children. Children living in orphanage institutions due to parental absence or abandonment are more prone to TDI due to inadequate individualized attention, neglect toward oral health, and lack of awareness regarding TDI among the caretakers. However, the data about the prevalence of TDI among institutionalized orphan children are limited and lacking. AIM AND OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of TDIs in institutionalized orphan children.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in six institutions for orphan children in New Delhi, India. A total of 500institutionalized orphan children in the age group of 5-14 years were included in the study. A single calibrated examiner performed the clinical examination in the study sample to evaluate the dental trauma status using the WHO oral health assessment form for children 2013. Data analysis was performed using the Statistical Package for the Social Science-21 (SPSS-21).



RESULTS: The prevalence of TDI was found to be 5.8% among the institutionalized orphan children with a higher prevalence among boys when compared with girls. The most common tooth involved was maxillary central incisors. Enamel and dentin fractures were the most prevalent TDIs.



CONCLUSION: It is the need of the hour to gather more data regarding TDI and assess their risk factors. This can help in the formulation of plans to raise awareness regarding the prevention and management of TDIs in orphan children with special needs. Adequate knowledge regarding TDI among caretakers can also help prevent these injuries and provide timely intervention for the same.



Language: en