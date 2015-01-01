|
Goswami M, Bhardwaj S. Int. J. Clin. Pediatr. Dent. 2022; 15(1): 124-127.
(Copyright © 2022, Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers)
35528485
BACKGROUND: Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) are impact injuries to the teeth and surrounding hard and soft tissues. It can range from minor tooth fracture to extensive dentoalveolar damage. It affects not only the physiology and function but also the esthetics of the child. They have a high prevalence among children. Children living in orphanage institutions due to parental absence or abandonment are more prone to TDI due to inadequate individualized attention, neglect toward oral health, and lack of awareness regarding TDI among the caretakers. However, the data about the prevalence of TDI among institutionalized orphan children are limited and lacking. AIM AND OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of TDIs in institutionalized orphan children.
Language: en
Prevalence; Dental trauma; Institutionalized orphan children