Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Dental trauma draws attention in special children due to its risks and consequences. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence, etiology, and risk factors of traumatic dental injuries in children with special healthcare needs of Puducherry.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional survey among 121 special children aged 4-18 years was carried out in Puducherry. The children were examined for the presence of traumatic dental injuries (TDI) and associated risk factors for the occurrence of trauma and classified according to the WHO epidemiological field survey classification.



RESULTS: Prevalence of TDI was 40.5%. The majority of them were restricted to enamel fractures and the most commonly affected were permanent maxillary central incisors. The most common cause of injury was ˝falling over˝ and home was the frequent place of injury to occur. The risk factors associated with TDI were mesoprosopic facial form, convex facial profile, increased overjet, Angles Class II molar relationship, posterior facial divergence, and incompetent lips which were statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: The study concludes the prevalence of TDI is more prevalent in CSHCN, thereby it is necessary to create awareness, health education, and periodic screening for efficient treatment. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Martin AG, GS Prathima, Sanguida A, et al. Prevalence, Etiology, and Risk Factors of Traumatic Dental Injuries in Children with Special Needs of Puducherry. Int J Clin Pediatr Dent 2022;15(1):104-108.

Language: en