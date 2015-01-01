Abstract

An average of 115 people drown in Ireland each year. Drowning is the third commonest cause of unintentional injury-related death globally. The United Nations 'Global Drowning Prevention' resolution was adopted in April 2021. The WHO recognises almost 360,000 drownings annually. There are an estimated 8-10 non-fatal drownings for each fatal drowning. The evidence base underpinning clinical management of non-fatal drowning is sparse. The use of respiratory rate in non-fatal drowning may provide a "beach-side" objective, quantifiable clinical measure of evolving physiological respiratory stress.

