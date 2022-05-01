|
Abstract
Digital media, including smartphones and social media, are central in youths' lives. This study aimed to examine the role of digital media in psychiatric hospital admissions among adolescents. 343 psychiatrically-hospitalized youth (M(age) = 15.2; 70.3% White, 13.7% Black, 33.9% Hispanic; 48.7% female) completed self-report measures of potential digital media-related reasons for hospitalization, patterns of digital media use, and clinical symptoms (internalizing, externalizing, suicidal ideation and attempts). Digital media-related reasons for hospitalization were common, with over 40% of the sample endorsing at least one such reason; 24.8% endorsed having their phone taken away as a reason for admission. Younger adolescents and youth with addictive patterns of phone use were more likely to endorse digital media-related reasons for hospitalization, including phone restriction and negative social media experiences. In addition, youth endorsing suicide-related social media engagement (e.g., posting or messaging about suicide) as a precursor to admission reported more severe suicidal ideation and greater likelihood of a recent suicide attempt. Limitations of the study include a reliance on self-report measures and cross-sectional design.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Suicide; Social media; Psychiatric hospitalization; Digital media