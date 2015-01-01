Abstract

Posturography is an objective way to systematically interpret postural control. Recent evidence suggests self-selected stance width when conducting posturography in healthy young participants, as it is easy to perform yet standardized. It is unclear, if this is similarly applicable to healthy older adults which can better serve as comparison group for persons with specific impairments, like Parkinson's disease, who might have problems with set foot distances. The aim of this study was to investigate the influence of different stance widths on a set of parameters in healthy older adults. Twenty-four healthy elderly (65.6 ± 5.0 years, BMI 26.2 ± 4.5 kg/m(2)) participated in the study. Posturographic measurement consisted of two tests (body sway, BS; limits of stability, LoS) each assessed in five stance widths on a force platform. A series of time domain and frequency domain parameters, such as BS and LoS range, sample entropy, mean velocity, and balance functional reserve were calculated. Anthropometric parameters and self-selected stance width (mean 17.7 ± 4.7 cm) showed positive correlation. One-way repeated measures MANOVA revealed significant differences between all parameters and foot positions. Except for sample entropy in A-P dimension, univariate analysis showed significant effects of stance widths on the parameters with stronger effects on M-L dimensions. Outcomes acquired in self-selected stance width provide comparable results to standardized stance widths 20 and 30 cm. The recommendation of self-selected stance width can be adopted to older healthy subjects. Furthermore, it reflects a natural stance and includes individual body composition.

