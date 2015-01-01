Abstract

Patients with disorders of consciousness (DoC) after traumatic brain injury (TBI) recover to varying degrees of functional dependency. Dependency is difficult to measure but critical for interpreting clinical trial outcomes and prognostic counseling. In participants with DoC (i.e., not following commands) enrolled in the TBI Model Systems National Database (TBIMS NDB), we used the Functional Independence Measure (FIM®) as the reference to evaluate how accurately the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOSE) and Disability Rating Scale (DRS) assess dependency. Using the established FIM-dependency cut-point of <80, we measured the classification performance of literature-derived GOSE and DRS cut-points at 1-year post injury. We compared the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) between the DRSDepend, a DRS-derived marker of dependency, and the data-derived optimal GOSE and DRS cut-points. Of 18,486 TBIMS participants, 1,483 met inclusion criteria (mean [SD] age = 38 [18] years; 76% male). The sensitivity of GOSE cut-points of ≤3 and ≤4 (Lower Severe and Upper Severe Disability, respectively) for identifying FIM-dependency were 97% and 98%, but specificities were 73% and 51%, respectively. The sensitivity of the DRS cut-point of ≥12 (Severe Disability) for identifying FIM-dependency was 60%, but specificity was 100%. The DRSDepend had a sensitivity of 83% and a specificity of 94% for classifying FIM-dependency, with a greater AUROC than the data-derived optimal GOSE (≤3, p=0.01) and DRS (≥10, p=0.008) cut-points. Commonly used GOSE and DRS cut-points have limited specificity or sensitivity for identifying functional dependency. The DRSDepend identifies FIM-dependency more accurately than GOSE and DRS cut-points, but requires further validation.

