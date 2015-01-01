Abstract

This study identifies the stigma experienced by 12 bereaved parents 2 and 5 years after losing a child in the Sewol ferry disaster in South Korea. Using thematic analysis, we categorized the experience of stigma into two components based on Corrigan and Kosyluk's social cognitive model of stigma: public stigma and self-stigma, and each was analyzed into three types of stigma: stereotype, prejudice, and discrimination. We identified four additional factors related to stigma mitigation. The potential implications for characterizing the experiences of bereaved parents, particularly those facing stigma, are discussed in light of these findings in the longitudinal perspective.

Language: en