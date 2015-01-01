Abstract

Lawyers experience significant levels of psychological distress. We argue that one reason, which has received insufficient attention from researchers, is their exposure to traumatic material. Our study examined the lived experience of lawyers who are exposed to traumatic material, including the role their organisation and profession play in shaping their experiences. Thirty-five lawyers or barristers, from both the public and the private sector, participated in in-depth interviews about how their exposure to traumatic material affected them, and how their organisation shaped their experiences. Our analysis identified six themes: when material becomes traumatic, fear of stigma, everyday recovery, boundaries through denial and distancing, using social support normatively and making meaning. Our findings identify that lawyers can experience strong emotional reactions to traumatic material, and their experience is influenced by the professional norms and training in law. Moreover, their organisation has an important role in either ameliorating or exacerbating their responses.

Language: en