Abstract

BACKGROUND: Persons with disabilities are at risk for unemployment with negative long-term consequences.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the process and outcomes of a novel vocational rehabilitation (VR) program based on the concept of mentorship.



METHODS: Observational, retrospective study including unemployed young adults with acquired brain injury (ABI) taking part in a VR program including assessment, training, individual counselling and mentor support from volunteering professionals. Adherence to the program and work status were registered and at follow-up all patients were invited to complete a general questionnaire and EuroQol 5D.



RESULTS: 49 patients started the program, with 41 completing the follow-up. Median age was 31 years and 19 were male. Median duration of the program was 8 months. At follow-up, 9 patients had acquired paid employment, 7 with the support of a mentor; 6 of whom were bothered by health problems at work. Nine patients left the program prematurely, with insufficient financial support for continuation being the primary reason for withdrawal (n = 6).



CONCLUSIONS: A VR program including a mentor may be a promising program for patients who are unemployed at onset of ABI. Lack of financial support to complete the program and concurrent health problems were found to hamper the process and outcomes of the program, respectively.

