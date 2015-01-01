Abstract

BACKGROUND: Due to the rapid growth of metropolises and the insufficiency of public transportation, nowadays, many people travel on these vehicles in a standing position. This position leads to discomfort and the risk of falling or non-collision incidents for the passengers.



OBJECTIVE: The present study was conducted to analyze an innovative sit-standing seat to prevent falls and non-collision injuries in standing passengers.



METHODS: A total of sixteen participated in this study. EMG signal and Borg scale were used to assess muscle activity and discomfort, respectively.



RESULTS: The mean Borg scale score for perceived discomfort was lower in the sit-standing position than the standing position in all body organs, except for the hips. Also, in the sit-standing position, the muscle activity of the soleus and medial gastrocnemius muscles was significantly lower in the constant velocity and entire phases in both legs, lower in the right leg in the acceleration phase and lower in the left leg in the deceleration phase.



CONCLUSIONS: So this seat can be used as an innovative idea to improve the ergonomic condition of standing passengers to prevent falls and non-collision injuries on transit buses.

Language: en