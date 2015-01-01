SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lester D. Suicidol. Online 2021; 12(1): 12-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is rare to find rates of suicide from previous centuries. Data from a book published in 1662 enabled suicide rates by hanging to be calculated for London, England in the mid-1660s. The estimated suicide rate by hanging was in the range of 2.41 per 100,000 per year to 3.32.

Keywords: suicide rate; London; hanging


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print