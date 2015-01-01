CONTACT US: Contact info
Lester D. Suicidol. Online 2021; 12(1): 12-13.
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy)
unavailable
unavailable
It is rare to find rates of suicide from previous centuries. Data from a book published in 1662 enabled suicide rates by hanging to be calculated for London, England in the mid-1660s. The estimated suicide rate by hanging was in the range of 2.41 per 100,000 per year to 3.32.
