CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Lester D. Suicidol. Online 2021; 12(1): 7-11.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Building upon the ideas of Brian Mishara's two tendency model of suicide and Bijou Yang Lester's two component model of decision making, a two-self model of suicide is presented, involving a suicidal self and a nonsuicidal self interacting with each other. A series of postulates and corollaries are presented, along with implications for counseling.
Language: en