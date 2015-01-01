SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lester D. Suicidol. Online 2021; 12(1): 7-11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Building upon the ideas of Brian Mishara's two tendency model of suicide and Bijou Yang Lester's two component model of decision making, a two-self model of suicide is presented, involving a suicidal self and a nonsuicidal self interacting with each other. A series of postulates and corollaries are presented, along with implications for counseling.

Keywords: subselves; counseling; suicidal clients


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print