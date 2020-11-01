Abstract

Nearly 1.5 million people die by suicide each year globally. Most suicides occur in Asia, yet research has predominately studied suicide in the West. Suicide in Central Asia is under researched. A systematic review of the current state of literature on suicide and suicidal behavior in Central Asia is needed. The study aims to 1) examine risk and protective factors for suicide in the five Central Asian countries; 2) identify prevalence data on suicides in these countries; 3) assess treatments available for suicide prevention and intervention. Four electronic databases (PsycINFO, MEDLINE, CINAHL, and SocINDEX) were searched across 30 years between 1987 and 2016 to identify studies that reported quantitative or qualitative data on suicide in Central Asia. A total of 15 studies were included in this review. A total of 31 risk factors and 15 protective factors were identified. Core risk and protective factors identified can facilitate the development and adaptation of evidence-based interventions in this under-investigated region. A clear limitation of the study is the quality and quantity of the research available on suicide in Central Asia.



Keywords: Suicide; Central Asia; Kazakhstan; Kyrgyzstan; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan; Uzbekistan



