SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lester D. Suicidol. Online 2020; 11(1): 13-15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This note proposes that a subself theory of the mind can help us understand the seemingly puzzling suicides of apparently happy and successful celebrities such as the recent suicides of Kate Spade (fashion designer) and Anthony Bourdain (CNN reporter). The public sees the façade self that these celebrities present to the world, and to their "friends," but we rarely, if ever, see the other subselves that constitute their mind.

Keywords: façade self, celebrity suicides, subselves

Copyrights belong to the Author(s). Suicidology Online (SOL) is a peer-reviewed open-access journal publishing under the Creative Commons Licence 4.0.

Available: http://www.suicidology-online.com/pdf/SOL-2020-11-1-2.pdf


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print