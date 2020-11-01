Abstract

This note proposes that a subself theory of the mind can help us understand the seemingly puzzling suicides of apparently happy and successful celebrities such as the recent suicides of Kate Spade (fashion designer) and Anthony Bourdain (CNN reporter). The public sees the façade self that these celebrities present to the world, and to their "friends," but we rarely, if ever, see the other subselves that constitute their mind.



Keywords: façade self, celebrity suicides, subselves



Copyrights belong to the Author(s). Suicidology Online (SOL) is a peer-reviewed open-access journal publishing under the Creative Commons Licence 4.0.



Available: http://www.suicidology-online.com/pdf/SOL-2020-11-1-2.pdf

Language: en