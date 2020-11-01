SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Feigelman W, Kawashima D, Koga Y, Kawano K, Cerel J. Suicidol. Online 2020; 11: 29-40.

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Medical University of Vienna, Department of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy)

Based on two independent surveys of South Korean (n=1,599) and Japanese adults (n=1,490) views of suicide and death this analysis found South Koreans more stress-prone and more accepting of suicide than the Japanese, patterns convergent with their overall differences in societal suicide rates. Multiple regression analysis findings suggested that a substantial proportion of the variations in stress differences between all respondents were accounted for by three variables: country differences, depression and satisfaction with one's financial status; this finding suggests that South Koreans' diverging views of suicide and death may add to their overall levels of experienced stress.

Keywords: suicide views, death views, South Koreans, Japanese, cross-national suicide comparisons

Available: http://www.suicidology-online.com/pdf/SOL-2020-11-1-6.pdf


