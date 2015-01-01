SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stead L, Brewer G, Gardner K, Khan R. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(1): 15-27.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13552600.2021.1909156

This study investigated sexual coercion (perpetration and victimisation) in women. Women (N = 151) aged 18-63 years (M = 23.34, SD = 8.80) completed standardised questionnaires measuring sexual coercion (nonverbal sexual arousal, emotional manipulation and deception, and exploitation of the intoxicated), personality disorder traits (Borderline and Histrionic), love styles (Eros, Ludus, Storge, Pragma, Mania, and Agape), and rejection sensitivity. Data analyses revealed that together, personality disorder traits, love styles, and rejection sensitivity predicted coercion perpetration involving emotional manipulation and deception. These variables also predicted victimisation involving nonverbal sexual arousal and emotional manipulation and deception. Of these predictors, borderline traits predicted coercion involving emotional manipulation and deception (as both a perpetrator and victim) and victimisation from nonverbal sexual arousal-based coercion. Furthermore, Ludus predicted victimisation involving emotional manipulation and deception, while rejection sensitivity predicted the use of emotional manipulation and deception to coerce a partner.


Coercion; female perpetration; personality disorder; sexual aggression; victimisation

