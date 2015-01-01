Abstract

A growing body of literature indicates that individuals who commit sexual offences have significant histories of childhood trauma. Clinicians who provide sex-offending treatment (SOTX) are increasingly asked to integrate trauma-informed principles into their work with these clients. However, no research has been conducted exploring how SOTX clinicians are integrating either trauma-informed care (TIC) and/or trauma-focused treatments (TFTs) into their work with clients. This mixed-method study used two parallel surveys (one for SOTX clinicians (n = 66) and another for clients (n = 146)) to capture their perceptions regarding how trauma work is incorporated into SOTX. Independent samples t-tests indicated that on every item designed to measure TIC, clinicians rated themselves significantly higher than the clients rated clinicians. The results also indicated that clients perceive SOTX therapists to neglect the therapeutic value of understanding trauma histories. Some clients reported that they were discouraged from discussing childhood adversity in treatment. Implications for TIC SOTX practice are discussed.

