Abstract

Uncertainty is unavoidable in work with people who have sexually offended, but the particular challenges, standards, and strategies regarding uncertainty can differ widely across the many different roles and contexts of that work. In this manuscript we discuss uncertainty from four perspectives: evidence-based practice, risk assessment, law, and research. Though the manifestations and contingencies regarding uncertainty varied between our different perspectives, we identified some conceptually similar strategies for dealing with uncertainty: recognise uncertainty as much as possible and thoughtfully deal with it in a way that best balances competing personal, professional, legal, and ethical goals and responsibilities. We hope that our discussion highlights the diverse challenges, standards, and strategies regarding uncertainty in work with people who have sexually offended, and thereby fosters greater mutual respect, communication, cooperation, and success in our shared goal of reducing sexual offending.

