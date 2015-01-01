SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nunes KL, Prescott DS, Ennis L, Kepros LR. J. Sex. Aggress. 2022; 28(1): 91-102.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13552600.2021.1896809

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Uncertainty is unavoidable in work with people who have sexually offended, but the particular challenges, standards, and strategies regarding uncertainty can differ widely across the many different roles and contexts of that work. In this manuscript we discuss uncertainty from four perspectives: evidence-based practice, risk assessment, law, and research. Though the manifestations and contingencies regarding uncertainty varied between our different perspectives, we identified some conceptually similar strategies for dealing with uncertainty: recognise uncertainty as much as possible and thoughtfully deal with it in a way that best balances competing personal, professional, legal, and ethical goals and responsibilities. We hope that our discussion highlights the diverse challenges, standards, and strategies regarding uncertainty in work with people who have sexually offended, and thereby fosters greater mutual respect, communication, cooperation, and success in our shared goal of reducing sexual offending.


Language: en

Keywords

law; practice; research; risk assessment; sexual offending; Uncertainty

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print