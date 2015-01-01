Abstract

Violence against women and children, particularly child sexual abuse (CSA) remains a critical public health, human rights, and humanitarian-related issue in South Africa. The research base is largely under-developed in South Africa, given the intense stigmatisation of CSA, low-disclosure rates and inherent barriers to accessing perpetrators for research purposes. An in-depth qualitative study was conducted with twelve males who had sexually abused children in a therapeutic, rehabilitation programme. Thematic analysis based on two years of recurrent interviews during the therapeutic intervention illustrates their experiences, histories and factors compounding their journeys as victims toward perpetration. We present four themes; Familial abuse and maltreatment; Powerlessness, fear and abandonment; Sexualised lives and sexual abuse experiences; and Powerlessness and lasting impact of exposure to and perpetration of CSA.



FINDINGS illustrate unique sex offending trajectories from victimisation to perpetration, particular to the South African context. We present broad and contextual recommendations for research, policy, restorative justice, and practice.

Language: en