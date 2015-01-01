Abstract

Public safety personnel (PSP), including police officers, often work in high-stress environments that expose them to potentially psychologically traumatic events (PPTE). As a result, PSP are at a higher risk than most other occupational roles for the development of new or worsening mental health concerns, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, general or social anxiety disorder, and substance use disorders (Carleton et al., Canadian Journal of Psychiatry 63(1):54-64, 2018; Haugen et al., Journal of Psychiatric Research 94:218-229, 2017; Velazquez and Hernandez, Policing: An International Journal 42(4):711-724, 2019). Given these higher rates, research examining how to support the mental health of individuals in these occupations and how to improve our understanding of mental health help-seeking beliefs is critical. Consequently, the overall objective of the current study was to examine predictors of help-seeking attitudes among a group of police officers, while accounting for the effects of gender, years of employment, type of training experience, and mental health status (i.e. presence of mental illness, perceived resilience) on mental health-related help-seeking behaviours. A total of 112 police officers in a mid-sized law enforcement organization in Ontario, Canada, completed an online survey as part of a larger study exploring their mental health.



RESULTS indicate that years of experience and mental health training may improve attitudes toward seeking help for mental health. Our discussion offers suggestions for law enforcement organizations to consider to encourage their members to seek help for mental health difficulties.

