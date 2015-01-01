Abstract

Predatory behavior is a complex forensic concern that requires an interdisciplinary response. Predatory behavior does not occur as a single act. It is a course of conduct that can begin in trivial or even unnoticed actions and develop into pursuit-type behaviors. Predators can escalate their attention toward their focus of interest in a manner that becomes dangerous and overt. The myriad of ways that the behavior occurs is subjective for both the pursuer and the pursued. Predation is relevant to the situation, the players involved, and the actions taken. This complexity in the behavioral expressions and context behind them make it difficult to create a distinctive predator typology. Hence, what is meant by a predator does not have a simple definition and can be a challenge to address within the criminal justice and behavioral psychology realms. Those who serve in professional roles from each of these fields use applied approaches from their disciplines to monitor and manage risk and dangerousness. A possible means of bridging this effort could be to increase our understanding of predatory behavioral pathways (PBPs). Examining and tracing behaviors within crime statistics could bring to light the predatory footprint of past and developing behaviors. The context and subjectivity of these paths of conduct could provide insight as to the offender process and the driving forces of the predation. As PBPs come more into view, an enhanced and coordinated effort could be applied by the forensic professionals tasked with monitoring and managing risk and dangerousness.

Language: en