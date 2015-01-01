|
Loya KM, Peskosky EC, Jacquin KM. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2022; 37(1): 222-228.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Personality tests are frequently administered during the process of hiring police officers. The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-2 (MMPI-2) is one of the most widely used instruments in the selection of candidates. Pre-employment MMPI-2 scores have also been used to predict police misconduct and early termination of police officers. This study looked at the predictive ability of the immaturity index for the early termination of officers. The immaturity index is a composition of three scales from the MMPI-2 that includes the Lie scale, Hypomania, and Psychopathic Deviate.
Immaturity index; MMPI-2; Police misconduct; Police pre-employment evaluations; Police psychology; Public safety