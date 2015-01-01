|
Citation
|
Chenier K, Milne R, Shawyer A, Snook B. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2022; 37(2): 258-270.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Police victim and witness interviewing in a northern Canadian territory with a predominantly Indigenous population was examined across two studies. In study 1, an Internet survey about interview training, practices and cross-cultural issues was completed by serving police officers (N = 37). In study 2, transcripts of interviews with Indigenous adult victims and witnesses (N = 20) were coded for the presence of various interviewing practices (e.g. question types, interruptions, talking time). Survey results showed that most officers were untrained in scientific-interviewing protocols but were aware of the general practices that constitute a competent interview (e.g. building rapport, requesting a free narrative). Most respondents indicated that cultural differences impact their interviewing style.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cross-cultural; Evaluation; Indigenous population; Police; Training; Witness interviewing