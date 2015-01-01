|
Tan YS, Zalzuli AD, Ang J, Ho HF, Tan C. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2022; 37(2): 447-456.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Criminal investigative work entails a diverse array of tasks and responsibilities, ranging from interviewing suspects and victims to managing the paperwork and necessary follow-ups for each case. The present study sought to evaluate the workload and workload impacts of police investigators in a metropolitan police agency. The NASA-Task Load Index (NASA-TLX), a well-established human factor measure of workload, was administered on 759 investigators as a quantitative measure of workload. Subsequently, 49 investigators participated in focus group discussions to provide deeper insight into their workload experiences. The results indicate that police investigators reported a markedly high level of workload when compared to similar human factor studies in the literature.
Human factors; Performance; Police investigators; Stress; Workload