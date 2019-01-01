Abstract

As one of the critical issues in operations management, spare parts planning classification systems based only on cost may not withstand the test of time because of continuing technological advancement or environmental degradation. This study, however, emphasizes using failure mode effect and criticality analysis (FMECA) as a basis for designing an ABC classification system that is capable of more accurately determining critical equipment and making maintenance more efficient. In the proposed methodology, risk priority numbers (RPN) and criticality as an index of safety and reliability can be obtained using a structured failure analysis technique. These indexes can be added to the economic indicator of maintenance cost, and then a classification model of spare parts can be established according to a comprehensive scoring method. The model is calibrated by using case data from a bus braking system, and the components of the braking system are compared and analyzed. The results show that the improved ABC classification method reduces the proportion of key and main components. This method can make maintenance work more efficient, targeting the most critical components, and can reduce administrative costs for enterprises.

Language: en