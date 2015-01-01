|
Pushbutton control is ideal for midblock crossings with low pedestrian and vehicle demand, but it causes significant interruptions to traffic flow with frequent pedestrian crossing requests. Therefore, we propose an adaptive midblock crossing control (AMCC) that minimizes the impact of the pushbutton on traffic flow while maintaining a reasonably short pedestrian wait time (PWT). We regard the midblock crossing and two adjacent intersections as an integrated system and propose two types of AMCCs--AMCC-band and AMCC-vehicle--based on different types of real-time information. AMCC-band seeks the best PWT at the midblock crossing to minimize the green band loss with downstream intersections using the signal control status of adjacent intersections. Alternatively, AMCC-vehicle leverages real-time vehicle location information [e.g., obtained from vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, connected vehicles (CVs), or advanced sensors] to minimize the estimated number of affected vehicles. Our study tests AMCC in the software Simulation of Urban MObility (SUMO) with a two-intersection traffic network.
Language: en