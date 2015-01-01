Abstract

Ramp metering (RM) is a traffic management technique that aims at controlling the flow of traffic entering specific roadways tailored for fast-moving traffic containing separate multilane divided carriageways (such as motorways, highways, expressways, freeways, and turnpikes). The objective of RM is to minimize congestion on the main thoroughfare of the roadway. RM algorithms have evolved significantly since the 1960s and will continue to do so into the future. While the functionalities of the algorithms remain valid through time, the applications of the RM strategies are continually being updated. Unlike previous reviews that focused on the RM methodological aspect, this study details the recent literature regarding the implementation of RM strategies. The aim of this paper is to provide a global perspective on existing RM applications and the algorithms used, for future reference for both academics and practitioners. The paper provides an indicative historical context and characteristics for each reported project, as well as an overview of the evaluation of these schemes. Based on the current understanding of RM strategies, the paper discusses challenges and the potential future of RM technology.

