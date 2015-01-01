Abstract

To control driving speed at intersections and assist drivers in making accurate decisions, a vehicle-road collaborative decision-making system for the active safety of intersections was developed. The system is divided into three modules: information collection, decision-making control, and intelligent underground lamps. According to the signal phase of intersections and the speed information of approaching vehicles, the auxiliary decision-making model is established based on an analysis of the dynamic characteristics of the dilemma zone. The state of the dynamic yellow light and intelligent underground lamps are controlled based on judgment results. The intelligent underground lamps can be flexibly switched between the three states, and the driver can be alerted by vision. In addition, the dynamic yellow light time can effectively avoid the risk of intersection accidents, shorten the time delay caused by conservative driving behavior, and improve the overall robustness of the road network.

Language: en