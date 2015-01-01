|
Citation
Boesten J. BMJ 2022; 377: o1172.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35537715
Abstract
The atrocities unfolding in Ukraine are shocking to watch. After the destruction of cities and the flight of Ukrainians turned refugees, we saw the images of murdered civilians in Bucha and received the first reports of Russian soldiers raping women in the international press. The actual scale of these atrocities is still unclear, but the reports indicate that sexual violence is being perpetrated in different war theatres across Ukraine. Given the likelihood that these atrocities are only the tip of the iceberg, the difficulty of reporting such incidents, and the enormity of the overall violence being deployed, it seems likely that the Russian army is using indiscriminate killing and rape to terrorise the population into submission.
