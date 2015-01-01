Abstract

BACKGROUND: The experience of workplace violence and aggression is a common occurrence among the nursing and midwifery workforce, however, it is largely under-reported. Reasons for underreporting are not well understood.



AIM: To review factors that influence nurses' and midwives' reporting of workplace violence and aggression from patients and visitors in hospital inpatient settings.



METHOD: In this integrative review papers were identified through a search of electronic databases Embase, Emcare, PsychInfo, Medline, and CINAHL for literature between 2009 and 2020.



FINDINGS: Five papers met the inclusion criteria. Three themes were identified which influence reporting: organisational culture; accepting violence as part of the job; and type of violence.



DISCUSSION: Workplace policies supported by management and education programmes are required to improve the reporting of workplace violence and aggression by nurses and midwives.



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence and aggression is under-reported by nurses and midwives in hospital inpatient settings. Reporting systems are not valued and nurses have come to accept workplace violence and aggression. Further research is required to explore strategies to improve workplace violence and aggression reporting culture and assess current education programmes using validated tools.

