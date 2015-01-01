|
Sociali A, Borgi M, Pettorruso M, Di Carlo F, Di Natale C, Tambelli A, Alessi MC, Ciavoni L, Mosca A, Miuli A, Sensi SL, Martinotti G, Zoratto F, di Giannantonio M. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35536033
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cognitive remediation (CR) is a promising technique in the treatment of the cognitive dimension of depression. The present study evaluated the potential of CR in treating depressive symptoms and provides practical information about its usefulness in clinical settings.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; depressive symptoms; cognitive remediation; cognitive training; hot cognition; noninferiority meta-analysis; superiority meta-analysis