Evans CA, Perks J, O'Kane L. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
35535761
OBJECTIVE: "Determine which clients to recommend for discharge in a disaster situation" is a Registered Nurse Activity Statement on the National Council Licensing Exam test plan. The activity statement raised the nursing education research question: could senior student nurses transfer their learning to a novel circumstance, with a high degree of risk, making decisions using patient assessments and determining resource needs? A study with a descriptive quantitative approach was designed with 2 aims. The first was to describe students' transfer of learning for basic disaster and medical-surgical knowledge and make recommendations for patient dispositions. The second aim was to describe students' attitudes about their transfer of learning during the tabletop exercise.
Language: en
disaster; community health planning; emergency nursing; nurse’s role; patient acuity