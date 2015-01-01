Abstract

In this issue of the Journal, we highlight the problem of violence against children globally. We conceptualized this process and the thematic focus and widely disseminated an invitation to submit manuscripts. Each of us took the lead editorial role in a group of manuscripts submitted for this issue. Dr. Viswanathan led the review process for manuscripts submitted by Moe et al., Seff et al., Couture et al., Osborne et al., Khan et al. and Friedman et al. Dr Villaveces led the reviews of Pendharkar et al., Tang et al., Ryan et al., Bravo Sanzana et al., Flynn O'Brien et al., Silverman et al. and Taliep et al. We hope that readers will see the complexities related to violence against children and get a better sense of the global implications of this problem.



From a public health perspective, the prevention of violence against children has been a long-standing concern. Evidence shows that adverse childhood experiences in the life of a person have long term physical and psychological health impacts that may lead to premature mortality (Felitti et al., 2019). Early exposures to violence are unfortunately still frequent. We know that, at a minimum, they affect about half of the children living on our planet every year (Hillis et al., 2016). Consequently, preventing violence against children is of key public health importance.



To highlight this complex problem, in this edition of the Journal, we focus exclusively on the topic of violence against children and youth. We highlight...

