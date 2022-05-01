SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu Y, Gong Y, Yan S, Jiang N, Tian M, Zhang J, Chen Z, Wang J, Lv C, Yin X. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2022.05.012

PMID

35537540

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive symptoms have a series of negative effects and are considered especially severe among nurses, whereas there is a lack of quantitative studies comparing the risk of depressive symptoms between nurses and the general population.

METHODS: We respectively conducted a nationwide cross-sectional online survey among 17,582 Chinese nurses from July to August 2018, and 101,120 Chinese community residents from January to February 2019. The questionnaire covered social-demographic characteristics and depressive symptoms for both, work-related factors and life-related factors for nurses. Propensity Score Matching was performed to match nurses and residents by gender, age, educational level, marital status, and habitual residence.

RESULTS: Before Propensity Score Matching, the risk of depressive symptoms in nurses was higher than residents (OR, 2.16; 95% CI, 2.07-2.26). After matching, there were 15,256 nurses and residents respectively, and the risk in nurses was higher (OR, 2.14; 95% CI, 2.02-2.27). Logistic regression showed that longer years of service (OR, 1.54; 95% CI, 1.30-1.83), higher night shift frequency (OR, 1.48; 95% CI, 1.35-1.64), perceived shortage of nurses (OR, 1.98; 95% CI, 1.84-2.13), suffered verbal violence (OR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.21-2.66) and physical violence (OR, 1.80; 95% CI, 1.64-1.98) were risk factors for depressive symptoms in nurses. LIMITATIONS: Convenience sampling and online survey were adopted in this cross-sectional study, which may diminish the representativeness of samples.

CONCLUSIONS: Compared with the general population, nurses have a higher risk of depressive symptoms in China. Reasonable work allocation, adequate staffing, scientific shift system and violence emergency system should be implemented.


Language: en

Keywords

Nurses; Depression; Depressive symptoms; General population; Propensity Score Matching

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print