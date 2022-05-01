Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is the leading cause of death among young Australians, therefore identifying factors that increase risk is important. The aims of this study was to investigate the association between personality domains and suicidal ideation, plans and attempts in a community-based sample of adolescents.



METHODS: 1428 students from thirteen secondary schools in Australia completed a survey consisting of demographic information (gender and age), personality risk across four domains (Hopelessness, Impulsivity, Sensation Seeking and Anxiety Sensitivity) as measured by the Substance Use Risk Profile Scale, and psychological distress measured by the Distress Questionnaire 5 scale. Outcome measures included suicidal ideation, plans and attempts measured by the Youth Risk Behavior Survey.



RESULTS: Students were aged between 11 and 17 years old (mean: 13.3, SD = 1.2) with 59% identifying as female. Proportions of participants reporting suicidal ideation, plans and at least one attempt were 14%, 9% and 7% respectively. Hopelessness was associated with twice the odds (OR = 3.1 and 2.9) of suicidal thoughts and plans respectively. Hopelessness also had 45% increased odds for suicide attempt (OR = 2.1), however this was not significant in the suicidal ideation sub-group. Impulsivity and sensation seeking were associated with suicidal ideation (OR = 1.3), while only impulsivity was associated with attempt (OR = 1.5). LIMITATIONS: The study was cross-sectional, considered suicidal thoughts and behaviors in past 12 months only and used one measure of personality.



CONCLUSIONS: Personality traits may be important for determining suicide risk in adolescents. Developing screening and interventions targeting personality may have implications for the detection and prevention of suicide.

