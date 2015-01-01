|
Citation
|
Rioux M, Wardell V, Palombo DJ, Picon EL, Le ML, Silverberg ND. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35536243
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Persistent memory complaints following concussion often do not coincide with evidence of objective memory impairment. To the extent this clinical presentation represents Functional Cognitive Disorder (FCD), we would expect preservation or even enhancement of memory for instances of forgetting, based on two lines of prior evidence. First, emotional arousal enhances autobiographical memory. People who experience memory lapses as worrisome may better remember them. Second, individuals with FCD can paradoxically provide detailed accounts of memory lapses compared to patients with neurodegenerative disease, who tend to provide vague examples. The current study aimed to better characterize the recall of forgetting events in people with subjective memory problems following concussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; Memory; Mild traumatic brain injury; autobiographical memory; functional cognitive disorder