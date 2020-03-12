Abstract

BACKGROUND: The impact of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) on geriatric trauma presenting to the emergency department is unknown.



OBJECTIVE: To examine geriatric trauma emergency department admission trends during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: This retrospective, observational, comparison study was conducted in an academic emergency department in Turkey. Trauma patients 65 years and older who presented to the emergency department within 1 year of March 12, 2020, were included. Patients admitted in the same date range in the previous year were included as the control group. The characteristics of the patients, injured area, and injury mechanisms were compared.



RESULTS: Geriatric trauma admissions decreased (relative risk = 0.71, odds ratio [OR] = 0.69 [95% confidence interval, CI: 0.62, 0.77], p <.001). According to the type of injury, there was no significant difference in admissions to the emergency department (p =.318). During the pandemic, there was an increase in falls and a decrease in stab wounds and gunshot wounds (p =.001). Multiple trauma (OR = 5.56 [95% CI: 3.75, 8.23], p <.001), fall (OR = 2.41 [95% CI: 1.6, 3.73], p <.001), and-assault related injuries (OR = 4.43 [95% CI: 2.06, 9.56], p <.001) were determined as factors that increased the admissions to the emergency department compared with the prepandemic.



CONCLUSION: Although geriatric trauma emergency department admissions decreased during the pandemic, those due to falls and assaults increased. Although curfews and social isolation resulted in a decrease in penetrating injuries, assault-related trauma has increased.

