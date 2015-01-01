Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concussions, which are known as mild traumatic brain injuries, are complex injuries caused by direct or indirect blows to the head and are increasingly being recognized as a significant public health concern for children and their families. Previous research has identified few studies examining the efficacy of educational interventions on parental concussion knowledge. The aim of this research was to actively work together with children who have experienced a concussion and their parents to develop, refine, and evaluate the usability of a web-based infographic for pediatric concussion.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to report on the usability of the infographic, parental knowledge, and self-confidence in pediatric concussion knowledge before and after exposure to the infographic.



METHODS: A multiphase, multimethod research design using patient engagement techniques was used to develop a web-based infographic. For this phase of the research (usability, knowledge, and confidence evaluation), parents who could communicate in English were recruited via social media platforms and invited to complete web-based questionnaires. Electronic preintervention and postintervention questionnaires were administered to parents to assess changes to concussion knowledge and confidence after viewing the infographic. A usability questionnaire with 11 items was also completed.



RESULTS: A web-based, infographic was developed. The infographic is intended for parents and children and incorporates information that parents and children identified as both wants and needs about concussion alongside the best available research evidence on pediatric concussion. A total of 31 surveys were completed by parents. The mean scores for each item on the usability surveys ranged from 8.03 (SD 1.70) to 9.26 (SD 1.09) on a 10-point Likert scale, indicating that the usability components of the infographic were largely positive. There was no statistically significant difference between preintervention and postintervention knowledge scores (Z=-0.593; P=.55; both preintervention and postintervention knowledge scores had a median of 9 out of 10). In contrast, there was a statistically significant difference between preintervention (mean 3.9/5, SD 0.56) and postintervention (mean 4.4/5, SD 0.44) confidence in knowledge scores (t(30)=-5.083; P<.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results demonstrate that parents positively rated a web-based, infographic for pediatric concussion. In addition, although there was no statistically significant difference overall in parents' knowledge scores before and after viewing the infographic, their confidence in their knowledge did significantly increase. These results suggest that using a web-based infographic as a knowledge translation intervention may be useful in increasing parents' confidence in managing their child's concussion.

Language: en