Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the incidence and risk factors of readmission of elderly patients with hip fracture after hip hemiarthroplasty.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of 237 elderly hip fracture patients who underwent hip hemiarthroplasty from February 2015 to October 2020 were performed. According to the readmission status of the patients at 3 months postoperatively, the patients were divided into readmission group (39 cases)and non-readmission group(198 cases). In readmission group, there were 7 males and 32 females with an average age of(84.59±4.34) years old, respectively, there were 34 males and 164 females with average age of (84.65±4.17) years old in non-readmission group. The general information, surgical status, hip Harris score and complications of patients in two groups were included in univariate analysis, and multivariate Logistic regression was used to analyze independent risk factors of patients' readmission.



RESULTS: The proportion of complications(cerebral infarction and coronary heart disease) in readmission group was significantly higher than that of non-readmission group (P<0.05), and intraoperative blood loss in readmission group was significantly higher than that of non-readmission group(P<0.05). Harris score of hip joint was significantly lower than that of non-readmission group(P<0.05). The proportion of infection, delirium, joint dislocation, anemia and venous thrombosis in readmission group were significantly higher than that of non-readmission group (all P<0.05). Multivariate Logistic regression analysis showed that the risk factors for readmission of elderly patients with hip fracture after hip hemiarthroplasty included cerebral infarction, infection, delirium, dislocation, anemia and venous thrombosis (all P<0.05).



CONCLUSION: The complications of the elderly patients who were readmission after hip hemiarthroplasty for hip fractures were significantly higher than those who were non-readmission. Cerebral infarction, infection, delirium, dislocation, anemia and venous thrombosis are risk factors that lead to patient readmission. Corresponding intervention measures can be taken clinically based on these risk factors to reduce the incidence of patient readmissions.

Language: zh