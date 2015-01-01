Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aims were to investigate the associations between specific mental and somatic disorders and subsequent all-cause and cause-specific mortality (suicide, external and other causes) in young refugees and non-refugee migrants compared with Swedish-born individuals of similar age.



METHODS: In this register-based prospective cohort study, all 1 003 760 individuals (40 305 refugees, 31 687 non-refugee migrants as the exposure groups and the rest as the Swedish-born comparison group), 16-25 years old, residing in Sweden on 31 December 2004 were included. These individuals were followed regarding the outcome of all-cause and cause-specific mortality (suicide and external causes) between 2005 and 2016. The study population was also stratified according to any use of specialised healthcare for mental or somatic diagnoses before baseline (2000-2004). Cox regression models yielding crude and multivariate Hazard Ratios (HR and aHR, respectively) with 95% Confidence Intervals (CI) were used to investigate the afore-mentioned associations.



RESULTS: A lower proportion of both refugees (12%) and non-refugee migrants (10%) had college/university education compared with the Swedish-born individuals (17%). The proportion of unemployed (>180 days) among refugees (2.3%) and non-refugees (2.9%) was higher than the Swedish born (1.4%). Refugees and non-refugee migrants had about a 20% lower risk of all-cause mortality and external causes of mortality compared with Swedish-born individuals. An even greater reduction in suicide risk (aHR 0.51, 95% CI 0.37 to 0.70, and 0.63, 95% CI 0.49 to 0.82 for non-refugees and refugees, respectively) was found. When restricted to those with a mental or somatic disorder, a lower risk of both general and specific mortality was also found among both refugees and non-refugee migrants compared with Swedish-born individuals. Refugees had, however, equal point estimates of all-cause mortality associated with substance misuse disorder and neoplasms as their Swedish-born peers with these disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: With few exceptions, young migrants with specific mental and somatic disorders have a mortality advantage compared with their Swedish-born peers with the same disorders. Further research on protective factors is warranted.

Language: en