Abstract

Individuals with schizophrenia have higher rates of suicide attempts than the general population. Specific cortical abnormalities (e.g., the cortical surface area and thickness) may be associated with a history of suicide attempts. We recruited 74 individuals with schizophrenia (37 suicide attempters were individually matched with 37 non-attempters on age, sex, phase of illness, and study center) and 37 healthy volunteers. The cortical surface area and thickness data were extracted from structural MRI and compared between the groups. Suicide attempters showed significantly smaller surface areas in the whole brain (p = .028, Cohen's d = -0.54) than non-attempters. No association was found between the cortical surface area of individual brain regions and a history of suicide attempts. The mean cortical thickness did not differ significantly between the groups; however, suicide attempters demonstrated a thinner cortex in the right superior temporal gyrus (p < .001, q = 0.037, Cohen's d = -0.88). These findings indicate that a history of suicide attempts among individuals with schizophrenia is associated with a reduction in the global cortical surface area and specific cortical thinning of the right superior temporal gyrus. The morphometric alteration of the right superior temporal gyrus may represent a biomarker of suicidal behavior in individuals with schizophrenia.

