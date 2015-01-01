SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahn E, Prindle J, Reddy J, Putnam-Hornstein E. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10775595221100715

PMID

35544949

Abstract

Child maltreatment recidivism is typically measured and studied at the individual level. Conditions that give rise to child abuse and neglect, however, typically affect multiple children in a given family. In the current study, we estimated maltreatment recidivism at the maternal level and examined its risk as a function of maternal sociodemographic characteristics that may change over time. Using linked administrative records, we identified a subset of first-time mothers in California whose first child was reported to the child protection system (CPS) between birth and age 5 and who then gave birth to another child (n = 14,715). Following the firstborn child's CPS reporting, nearly half of these mothers (43.3%) were re-reported concerning the non-firstborn children during the first 5 years of the child's life. Risk factors consistently documented across births were associated with a heightened risk of maternal CPS recidivism. Our study advances an understanding of the full extent of maltreatment recidivism by broadening the focus from individual children.


Language: en

Keywords

risk factors; child maltreatment; administrative data; maternal CPS recidivism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print