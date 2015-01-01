|
Citation
|
Otsuka T, Sugawara Y, Matsuyama S, Tsuji I. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35543590
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Social support (SS) has been reported as a factor preventing suicide death, but whether this association is independent of mental status is unclear. The present study examined the effect modification of SS on the association between psychological distress status and risk of suicide death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; suicide; social support; depression; self-harm; stress; life events; health services; psychological distres