Abstract

Mobile machinery operators are exposed to whole-body vibrations (WBV) and unfavourable postures which may lead to adverse effects on the spine. 14 subjects were exposed to WBV on a rigid seat without a backrest. They adopted nine different postures. Apparent mass MA(f) and seat-to-head transmissibility T(f) were measured in the horizontal (X), lateral (Y) and vertical (Z) directions. They were compared to the reference posture from the ISO 2631-1 standard. Head and thorax inclinations in the sagittal plane had significant effects. An increase in the main resonant frequency fr, together with a decrease in |MA(f)|max were observed in the Z direction. A second lower frequency peak also appeared (fr ≈ 1 Hz for X, fr ≈ 2.5 Hz for Z). fr increased in the X and Z directions for |T(f)|. |T(f)|max increased in the X direction. Head and thorax inclinations in the frontal and the horizontal planes had weak or non-significant effects. Practitioner summary: Mobile machinery operators are exposed to whole-body vibration and unfavourable body posture. Laboratory measurements of the apparent mass MA(f) and the seat-to-head transmissibility T(f) in the horizontal (X), lateral (Y) and vertical (Z) directions are presented for 9 postures relevant to the exposure at the driving position and to the effects of vibration on the spine.

