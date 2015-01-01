Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injuries sustained by adolescents in Canada represent a costly public health issue. Much of the limited research in this area uses administrative data, which underestimate injury prevalence by ignoring injuries that are not treated by the health care system. Self-reported data provide population-based estimates and include contextual information that can be used to identify injury correlates and possible targets for public health interventions aimed at decreased injury burden.



METHODS: The 2017 wave of the Canadian Community Health Survey was used to calculate the prevalence of self-reported total, intentional and unintentional injuries. We compared injury prevalence according to age, sex, employment status, presence of a mood disorder, presence of an anxiety disorder, smoking and binge drinking. Analyses were performed using logistic regression to identify significantly different injury prevalence estimates across key correlates.



RESULTS: Overall past-12-month injury prevalence among adolescents living in Canada was 31.4% (95% CI: 29.4%-33.5%). Most injuries were unintentional. All provinces had estimates within a few percentage points, except Saskatchewan, which had substantially higher prevalence for both overall and unintentional injury. Smoking and binge drinking were significantly associated with higher injury prevalence in most jurisdictions. Remaining correlates exhibited nonsignificant or inconsistent associations with injury prevalence.



CONCLUSION: The data suggest that injury prevention interventions aimed at reducing alcohol consumption, particularly binge drinking, may be effective in reducing adolescent injury across Canada. Future research is needed to determine how provincial context (such as mental health support for adolescents or programs and policies aimed at reducing substance use) impacts injury rates.

Language: fr