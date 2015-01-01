SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Plesa P, Petranker R. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 105: e103704.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2022.103704

35544971

A psychedelic industrial complex is emerging as new research on these substances and their effects is being approved. These substances show promise, but much remains unknown about their potential for both benefit and harm. Despite the paucity of reliable mechanistic evidence, some entrepreneurs have already begun to market psychedelic advice. We draw on some critiques of the self-help industry to propose potential parallels in the psychedelic industry. Overstated claims, cultural lore, for-profit organizations, and spiritual gurus come with the territory of both industries aimed at selling solutions for mental health disorders. We offer some guidelines for responsible research, therapy, and policy to temper these concerns, focusing on evidence-based practices, decriminalization, and rigorous therapist training.


Drug policy; Hallucinogens; McPsychedelics; Psychedelics; Self-help

