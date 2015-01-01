Abstract

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is undeniably one of the most critical events in the history of the world in recent decades. The lockdown policy that aimed to curb the pandemic has had a powerful impact on global society in many areas, including the social sphere (Singh & Singh, 2020), the political (Tisdell, 2020), economic (Hevia & Neumeyer, 2020; Tisdell, 2020; Yamin, 2020), and health systems (Driggin et al., 2020), as well as on social mobility (Kraemer 2020). Moreover, the pandemic caused widespread harm, emotional distress, and depression among millions of people around the world (Pfefferbaum and Noerth 2020; Shanahan et al., 2020; Usher et al., 2020).



Periods of extraordinary events such as wars, terror, pandemics, and natural disasters can also lead to changes in criminal behavior patterns (Barton, 1969; Drabek, 1986a, 1986b). Recent studies found that the COVID-19 pandemic affected crime rates differently in terms of crime type and location. While a significant decrease was found in rates of robbery, burglary, assault-battery, and shoplifting offenses (Ashby 2020a; Andresen 2020; Campedelli et al., 2020; Hodgkinson & Andresen, 2020; Mohler et al., 2020; Shayegh & Malpede, 2020), there was an increase in domestic violence...

