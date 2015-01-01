|
Citation
|
Revital SS, Haviv N. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35540723
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is undeniably one of the most critical events in the history of the world in recent decades. The lockdown policy that aimed to curb the pandemic has had a powerful impact on global society in many areas, including the social sphere (Singh & Singh, 2020), the political (Tisdell, 2020), economic (Hevia & Neumeyer, 2020; Tisdell, 2020; Yamin, 2020), and health systems (Driggin et al., 2020), as well as on social mobility (Kraemer 2020). Moreover, the pandemic caused widespread harm, emotional distress, and depression among millions of people around the world (Pfefferbaum and Noerth 2020; Shanahan et al., 2020; Usher et al., 2020).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Time series; COVID-19 pandemic; ARIMA; Juvenile delinquency; Routine activities