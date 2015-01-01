|
Valdez IKM, Arevalo MVPN, Robredo JPG, Gacad SLS, Villaceran MAJ, Libang GR, Dela Paz EP, Rubin KSTA, Eala MAB. Lancet Reg. Health West. Pac. 2022; 23: e100471.
The Philippines is among one of the most gender-equal countries in the Western Pacific region. Nevertheless, it is evident that the sociocultural landscape lags behind: one in four Filipino women has experienced gender-based violence, and 41% of victims do not seek help. Despite existing laws and a widespread local anti-violence against women (VAW) movement, multiple barriers to help-seeking exist, and it is ultimately the economic, sociopolitical and cultural structures in the Philippines hindering VAW victims from seeking support.
Language: en