Citation

Valdez IKM, Arevalo MVPN, Robredo JPG, Gacad SLS, Villaceran MAJ, Libang GR, Dela Paz EP, Rubin KSTA, Eala MAB. Lancet Reg. Health West. Pac. 2022; 23: e100471.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.lanwpc.2022.100471

PMID

35542896

PMCID

PMC9079295

Abstract

The Philippines is among one of the most gender-equal countries in the Western Pacific region.​​ Nevertheless, it is evident that the sociocultural landscape lags behind: one in four Filipino women has experienced gender-based violence, and 41% of victims do not seek help. Despite existing laws and a widespread local anti-violence against women (VAW) movement, multiple barriers to help-seeking exist, and it is ultimately the economic, sociopolitical and cultural structures in the Philippines hindering VAW victims from seeking support.

Like in other Asian countries, Filipino women are stifled by a patriarchal society emphasizing male dominance in family structures and larger social institutions. Traditionally, Filipino men are household heads and breadwinners; women are deemed subservient, hence economic abuse is common in VAW cases, and a high acceptance of justified wife beating exists. Women's pleasures are considered objects to pursue or control, hence they are regarded as a vulnerability. Few women seek help because of expectations to be self-sacrificing, thus giving up safety and security in favor of family reputation. Defying gender norms invites objectification, shame, guilt, and even justification of violence, hence the culture of victim-blaming...


Language: en
